Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.71, for a total value of C$76,281.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,039 shares in the company, valued at C$521,753.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEY opened at C$12.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.81.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.69.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.