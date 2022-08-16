BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Cowen

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLFS. Cowen lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.
BioLife Solutions Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 543,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 192,173 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
