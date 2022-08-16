Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.45.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $117.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,672,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

