Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $9.15 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.