Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.
Green Plains Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of GPRE stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.