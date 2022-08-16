Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to Neutral

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00.
EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.87.
Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %
EFX opened at $220.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Featured Stories
