Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $265.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.69.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

DG opened at $252.94 on Monday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 196,345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,889,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

