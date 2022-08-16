Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Increased to €5.90 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.09.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Aegon by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 159,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Aegon by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aegon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Aegon by 9.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

