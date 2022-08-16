WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.38.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:WELL opened at C$4.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$913.30 million and a PE ratio of -18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.98 and a 1-year high of C$8.25.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

