JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Melius

Melius initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.61.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $9.17 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.