Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.83.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

