Morgan Stanley Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $274.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research lowered Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.88.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $170.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.02. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

