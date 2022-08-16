AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $129.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.02. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.