Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CROMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.10.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

