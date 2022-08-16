Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given New GBX 740 Price Target at Barclays

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered Beazley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Beazley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 715 ($8.64) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Investec lowered Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $610.71.

Beazley Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.32 on Monday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

