Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 76,478 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,763,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

NYSE GPI opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.72 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.90%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

