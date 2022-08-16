PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,130 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 507.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 532,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 514,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160,929 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $772.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $418,210.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,430.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

