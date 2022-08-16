State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

