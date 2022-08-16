State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,911 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

