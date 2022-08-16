State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 687.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,099,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,099,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $962,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,420,503.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,863 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSMT shares. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

