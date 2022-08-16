State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $907,000 Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Horace Mann Educators worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 45.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 211,889 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE HMN opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

