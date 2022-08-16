State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $944,000 Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Skillz worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Skillz by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Skillz by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 106.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $788.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

