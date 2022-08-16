State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Clarus worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 24.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 137,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $5,545,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarus Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

CLAR opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.