State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Provident Financial Services worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE PFS opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

