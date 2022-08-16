State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 16,157 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $788,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,406,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $810,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.4 %

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $404,818.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,730.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,203 shares of company stock worth $15,742,954. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.67. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.