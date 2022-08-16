State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $996,000 Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of OFG Bancorp worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

OFG opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.