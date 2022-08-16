Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

EARN opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

