Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.17.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.