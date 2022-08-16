Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.17.
Fabrinet Price Performance
FN stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
