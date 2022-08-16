Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Gray Television Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Gray Television news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 194.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 2,118,611 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $28,491,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $14,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 426,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

