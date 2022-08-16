Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on HIW. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.57.
Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. State Street Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $29,364,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
