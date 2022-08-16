Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Korea Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

NYSE:KEP opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

