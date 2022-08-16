China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

China Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of LFC opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Life Insurance

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4847 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in China Life Insurance by 1,190.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 1,106,213 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth $4,486,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth $2,646,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in China Life Insurance by 668.2% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 287,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth $1,485,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

