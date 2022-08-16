Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $145.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

