Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Short Interest Update

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,568,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 8,157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.3 days.
Cineworld Group Price Performance
Shares of Cineworld Group stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.
Cineworld Group Company Profile
