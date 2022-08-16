Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Short Interest Update

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,568,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 8,157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.3 days.

Cineworld Group Price Performance

Shares of Cineworld Group stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

