ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Stories

