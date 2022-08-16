CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock opened at 4.32 on Tuesday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of 3.41 and a 52 week high of 5.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSPC Pharmaceutical Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

