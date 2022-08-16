Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3068 dividend. This is a boost from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.61%.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

