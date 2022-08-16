National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NPK opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $90.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1,639.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

