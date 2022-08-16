Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Expensify alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $94,026.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,583.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify Stock Up 6.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

EXFY opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. Expensify has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.