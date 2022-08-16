Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,191,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 58,051 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 58,454 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 794,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 783.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

