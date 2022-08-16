Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

VRNT opened at $49.29 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -448.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 30.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 554.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 185.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 30.2% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

