LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Price Target to $2.10

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $4.25 to $2.10 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 188,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

Further Reading

