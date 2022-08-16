Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $134.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.06.

Workday Trading Up 1.9 %

Workday stock opened at $179.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Workday has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,496.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $688,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after buying an additional 678,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

