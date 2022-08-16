Analysts Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Target Price at $114.10

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

