Piper Sandler Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $320.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.31.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $226.59 on Friday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,775.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

