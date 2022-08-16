EHang (EH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 810.98%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect EHang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EHang Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of EHang stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. EHang has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $441.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EHang (EH)
- Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group?
- Is Uber Bait and Switching Its Way to Profitability?
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.