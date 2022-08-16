EHang (EH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 810.98%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect EHang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EHang stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. EHang has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $441.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EHang by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EHang by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 382,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EHang by 53.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 88,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of EHang by 130.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 31,491 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

