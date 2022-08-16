ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $69.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $7,882,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,570,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,959,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,959,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,933 shares of company stock worth $27,122,820. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after buying an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,267,000 after purchasing an additional 819,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,683,000 after purchasing an additional 563,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

