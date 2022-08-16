Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $123.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.19.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $103.72 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.44.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

