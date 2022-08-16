LSI Industries (LYTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About LSI Industries

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.