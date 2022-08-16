Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $140,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Articles

